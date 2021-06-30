OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil market imbalance after April 2022 -report

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
-
DUBAI (Reuters) -An OPEC+ panel has warned of "significant uncertainties" and the risk of a potential global oil market imbalance after April 2022, according to a confidential report seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, sees an overhang of crude by the end of 2022 under different scenarios looking at supply and demand in the oil market, the report showed.
Under a base scenario, OECD oil stocks would stand at 96 million barrels and 125 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively, the report said.
"In 2022, a significant increase is seen, leading to an overhang of 181 million barrels by the end of the year," the report added.
The base case adopts global oil demand growth assumptions and non-OPEC supply growth from OPEC's June monthly report, with a preliminary forecast for 2022.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU