JUST IN
OPEC's sovereign right to decide on oil production: Hardeep Singh Puri
Moody's downgrades Pakistan with 'C rating' citing increased govt liquidity
American Tower Corp weighs offer for stake in Vodafone Towers unit
Uk needs to cut 200,000 govt jobs over next few years to avoid debt spiral
Fading rate hike relief pushes stocks lower, oil up after jobs report
Gas price cap: European Union lawmakers struggle to iron out differences
US adds 263,000 jobs; unemployment rate falls to 3.5% in September
World food price index fell for sixth consecutive month in September: FAO
World could lose $4 trillion in economic output between now and 2026: IMF
Indian car makers propose tax cut on imports in trade deal with Britain
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Turkey ready to help peacefully address Ukraine crisis, says Prez Erdogan
UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan
Business Standard

OPEC's sovereign right to decide on oil production: Hardeep Singh Puri

It's the sovereign right of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to decide on the oil production capacities, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said Friday.

Topics
OPEC | Hardeep Singh Puri

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo

It's the sovereign right of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to decide on the oil production capacities, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said Friday.

Refraining from commenting on the controversial decision of OPEC on cutting oil production by two million barrels a day, which has taken the world by surprise, Puri said it is likely to be scrutinized very carefully.

During an interaction with a group of Indian reporters, he said that India as one of the major consumers of oil and gas also has a major say in the global oil market.

"India is not a part of OPEC. India is at the receiving end of OPEC decisions..., he said in response to a question.

I have always traditionally taken the view, it is their sovereign right to decide what they wish to do, how much oil they want to produce and how much they want to put into the market, Puri said when asked about the decision of OPEC countries to cut oil production.

But I always say that all of this is subject to the doctrine of consequences intended and unintended, he said.

That's why I'm deliberately exercising not just calm, but also restraint in commenting on what has happened, because I'm told that there were assurances given, don't ask me whom, etc., that in fact they were not planning to do this, Puri said.

In our interaction with the oil price producers in the grouping that you call OPEC, or OPEC, plus, our understanding, my understanding, based on what we were told last year that this was a temporary adjustment and what you would see is that by February the amount of crude which is released into the market would be sufficient to cater to the increasing demand, Puri said.

Obviously from March 2020, when the global economy was in a virtual lockdown state there has been a calibrated opening. But now most of the economies are slowly firing on all cylinders, and therefore there's an increase in demand, he said.

But the fact of the matter is that large parts of the world today are either in recession or are experiencing conditions (like) recession, he added.

Observing that OPEC's decisions have been widely commented upon, both here and in other parts of the world, he said, How much of the proposed 2 million barrels which has been curtailed absorbs less production earlier and how much are going to be fresh cuts is something that will be very carefully studied."

The market was already preparing for having a million barrels cut. So, the announcement of a two-million-barrel cuts, has taken large parts of the world by some surprise and questions are bring asked because it stands to reason if there is a large shortfall in the amounts of energy which are released into the global market, then prices will escalate, the minister said.

And prices escalating would in turn exacerbate the movement towards recession which in turn will lead to loss of demand. So, it becomes a vicious cycle."

"Whether that has been fully taken into account or not, it's not for me to comment on the decision has been taken. But I believe that all decisions which are taken and which have global ramifications have both intended and unintended consequences. How these play out we will see, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on OPEC

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 09:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.