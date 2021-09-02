Opponent says Saudi Crown Prince had role in Kabul airport attack

A Saudi opponent has spoken of the alleged role of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in supporting the ISIL elements during the August 26 attack, Iran's Mehr News reported.

According to the opponent, sources close to the Saudi government in Bin Salman's offices and ministries have confirmed the Saudi Crown Prince's support for the ISIL terrorist group in the bombing, the report said.

As he described, Bin Salman sought to show that the are incapable of ensuring Afghan people's security and prove that under the Taliban, will be a hub of terrorism, the report said.

A "complex attack" on Thursday (August 26) at the airport in Afghanistan's capital caused a number of US and civilian casualties, the Pentagon had said.

