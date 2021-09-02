Japan sets up temporary office in Qatar's Doha for talks with Taliban

JUST IN
Japan has set up a temporary office in Doha for dialogue with the Taliban, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

Japan has set up a temporary office in Doha for dialogue with the Taliban, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry has said that Japan has set up a temporary office in Doha for dialogue with the Taliban, which has taken control of Afghanistan and holds a representative office in the Qatari capital, Kyodo News reported.

Japan, which has temporarily closed its embassy in Kabul, is now trying to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals who have remained in Afghanistan and help local people who had worked for the embassy and Japanese organizations leave the country safely, Kyodo News further reported.

Meanwhile, Takashi Okada, Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan, will head the Doha office.

This comes as the United States, which ended the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, has transferred its embassy function to an office in Doha to facilitate dialogue with the Taliban.

The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

First Published: Thu, September 02 2021. 08:07 IST

