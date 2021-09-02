Senior US general, Pak Army chief discuss security situation in Pakistan

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday discussed the current environment in and the region during a phone call, the Pentagon said.

This was the first phone call a top official has had with Pakistan's Army chief after the withdrawal of all forces from Afghanistan on August 31.

Hundreds of American troops are currently in capital Islamabad on their transit from Afghanistan to the US.

The senior leaders discussed items of mutual interest, including the current environment in Pakistan and the region, Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout of the call.

