Business Standard

Originating from Pak, deadly shipment of uranium seized at Heathrow airport

Counter-terror cops and security services in the UK have launched a probe after a deadly shipment of uranium was seized at London's Heathrow airport, a media outlet reported

IANS  |  London 

Deadly shipment of uranium was seized at London's Heathrow airport
Deadly shipment of uranium was seized at London's Heathrow airport

Counter-terror cops and security services in the UK have launched a probe after a deadly shipment of uranium was seized at London's Heathrow airport, a media outlet reported. The undeclared nuclear material can be used in a dirty bomb.

It was destined for Iranian nationals in the UK, originated from Pakistan and arrived on a flight from Oman, The Sun reported.

A source said: "The race is on to trace everyone involved."

The package, suspected of being smuggled to UK-based Iranians, arrived in the hold of a passenger jet.

Specialist scanners detected the potentially lethal uranium as it was ferried to a freight shed, triggering alarms.

Border agents swooped and isolated the unregistered shipment in a dedicated radioactive room.

Counter-terror police were alerted and a security probe launched into who sent the cargo.

It originated from Pakistan and arrived at Terminal 4 on an Oman Air jet from Muscat, The Sun reported.

Cops were understood to be targeting an Iran-based firm with UK premises where the material was due to go to mystery recipients. No arrests have been made.

--IANS

san/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 17:25 IST

