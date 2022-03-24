World Food Programme extends North Korea aid programme until 2023

-
-
The World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday revealed that it has extended the aid programme for North Korea by a year until the end of 2023, with strict border restrictions against the Covid-19 pandemic in place.
Under the UN agency's revised Interim Country Strategic Plan for North Korea, it will provide additional food aid worth $32.56 million for 803,134 North Koreans through next year, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The WFP had planned to offer $182.43 million worth of aid to 3.6 million people in the country for four years from 2019.
"Since the border closure, WFP has not been able to import food or non-food items and has suspended operations," the agency said.
"This revision will ... allow time for WFP to resume operations and for assessments on the food security and nutrition situation to take place to inform WFP's next programme in the country."
The North has maintained strict border controls since early 2020, hampering efforts by international aid organisations to send humanitarian supplies to the impoverished country.
The WFP last distributed its remaining aid supplies in North Korea from January to March last year, assisting 566,886 people.
