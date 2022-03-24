G7 Health Ministers' condemn attacks on health facilities in Ukraine

-
As the healthcare system in Ukraine continues to remain under significant strain, G7 Health Ministers condemned the 'indiscriminate' attacks on the Ukrainian population, and health facilities and health workers who are caught in the crossfire.
"We fully support the joint statement issued by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on 13 March to stop the devastating impact of attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, such as the horrific shelling of the maternity hospital in Mariupol," read the joint statement.
Ministers asserted that intentionally directing attacks at civilians and civilian infrastructure, including health care facilities and workers, violates International Humanitarian Law. "Health must remain a priority, with health workers being protected so they can provide emergency care to save lives, and with health systems and facilities being protected so that they remain accessible to all who need them." The statement read.
Since the start of Russia's further invasion, 64 attacks hitting health care facilities have been documented in the WHO's Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care, resulting in 15 deaths and 37 injuries, it added.
"In most of the cases, health care facilities were damaged or destroyed. Beyond the immediate deaths and injuries, these attacks have a huge impact on people's lives and reduce access to essential health services - especially for sick and wounded people as well as for children, pregnant women, older persons and other vulnerable populations - and can lead to delayed treatments, worsening the prognosis of affected people and resulting in indirect deaths," concerned the Ministers.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 with the goal of demilitarizing the country, neutralizing nationalist battalions, ensuring Ukraine remains a neutral country and that Crimea is recognized as a part of Russia that cannot be taken away. Russia also seeks to ensure Ukraine also recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics are independent states.
