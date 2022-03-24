Zelenskyy calls for global protests as Ukraine-Russia war marks 1 month

-
ALSO READ
NATO invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address summit virtually
Australian missiles "on the ground" in Ukraine amid Russian invasion
Russians strike western Ukraine closer to Polish border, port city reels
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in
Ukraine prez urges to strengthen Russia sanctions, says not sufficient
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Sharing a video message by Zelenskyy, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, "The war of #Russia is not only the war against #Ukraine. started the war against freedom as it is. That's why I ask you to stand against the war! Starting from March 24 - exactly one month after the Russian invasion All as one together who want to stop the war!"
Calling for global protests beginning Thursday, one month after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, speaking in English, Zelenskyy said, "From this day and after that, show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life."
"Come to your schoolyards, your streets. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters," he added.
"In downtowns of your cities, all as one together who want to stop the war," he said further.
In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kyiv forces.
Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."
However, the Western countries have strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU