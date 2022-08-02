Over 1.2 mn people remain displaced in Myanmar since Feb 2021: UN

-
More than 1.2 million people currently remain displaced across Myanmar, including over 866,000 displaced by the conflict and insecurity since the February 2021 coup, said a UN spokesman.
The remaining 346,000 people were displaced from previous conflicts, the majority of whom are in Rakhine state, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as saying.
Inflation in commodity prices since May 2022, including food and fuel, is deepening people's socio-economic stress, he said.
Together with local partners, the United Nations is trying to reach 6.2 million people with life-saving assistance this year, said Dujarric.
"We have reached around half of our target with at least one form of humanitarian assistance at mid-year, despite access constraints and funding shortfalls. To reach the remaining vulnerable communities, we need better access and additional funding, especially in light of inflation."
So far, the UN 2022 humanitarian response plan for Myanmar is only 13 per cent funded, leaving a gap of $719 million, he told a daily press briefing.
All clusters are seriously underfunded, threatening their ability to respond to growing needs.
If the funding dries up, so do UN operations, he warned.
