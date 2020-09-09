JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

In new Brexit row, Britain sets out details for post-European Union life
Business Standard

Over 10,000 arrested in connection to social unrest in Hong Kong: Police

As many as 10,016 people have been arrested from June 9, 2019 to September 6, 2020 in connection to chaos and violence in Hong Kong, police officials said

Topics
Hong Kong protests | Hong Kong

IANS  |  Hong Kong 

People detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. Photo: Reuters
People detained by riot police during a march against national security law at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong | Photo: Reuters

As many as 10,016 people have been arrested from June 9, 2019 to September 6, 2020 in connection to chaos and violence in Hong Kong, police officials said on Wednesday.

 

 

Among the arrested, 2,210 have been charged with crimes including rioting, unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons, among others, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police said 462 out of the 550 offenders who have gone through judicial proceedings are subject to legal consequences.

--IANS

sdr/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 14:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU