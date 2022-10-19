JUST IN
US calls OPEC+ decision on oil production mistake, says it backed Russia
Over 14.8 million US children tested positive for Covid since 2020

Over 14.8 mn children in US have tested positive for Covid since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics

Topics
Coronavirus | United States | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Washington 

US, Covid, children
Representative Image

Over 14.8 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

Nearly 163,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying on Tuesday.

For the week ending October 13, nearly 28,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported, a decrease from the previous week.

This marked the first time reported weekly child cases have dropped below 30,000 since early April, according to the report.

There is a need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the AAP.

"It is important to recognise there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children's health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth," said the Academy.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 13:02 IST

`
