Over 5.5 mn vehicles registered with Sri Lanka's fuel quota system

Over 5.5 million vehicles have been registered with Sri Lanka's national fuel pass or QR code system, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said on Monday.

A total of 1,246 gas stations in the country now follow the QR code system and 4.3 million transactions have been completed, Xinhua news agency quoted Wijesekera as saying.

He said buses engaged in public transport can get extra fuel apart from the standard quota from 107 state-owned bus depots.

Sri Lankan pumps started accepting he national fuel pass or QR code system from August 1 as the country is facing a severe fuel shortage amid the worst-ever economic crisis.

The South Asia nation appointed a committee last week to select suitable companies to import, distribute and sell petroleum products in the country.

--IANS

ksk/

