Oxford University suspends donations, sponsorships from China's Huawei

The University of Oxford said on Thursday it has stopped accepting funding from China's Technologies, the leading global supplier of telecoms network equipment, after scrutiny over the company's relationship with China's government.

" decided on January 8 this year that it will not pursue new funding opportunities with Technologies Co Ltd or its related group at present," the university said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken in the light of public concerns raised in recent months surrounding UK partnerships with We hope these matters can be resolved shortly."

A Huawei spokesman said they had not been informed of the Oxford decision and only found out when it was reported in the media.