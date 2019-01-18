Oxford University suspends donations, sponsorships from China's Huawei

The University of Oxford said on Thursday it has stopped accepting funding from China's Huawei Technologies, the leading global supplier of telecoms network equipment, after scrutiny over the company's relationship with China's government.
"Oxford University decided on January 8 this year that it will not pursue new funding opportunities with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd or its related group companies at present," the university said in a statement.
"The decision has been taken in the light of public concerns raised in recent months surrounding UK partnerships with Huawei. We hope these matters can be resolved shortly."
A Huawei spokesman said they had not been informed of the Oxford decision and only found out when it was reported in the media.
