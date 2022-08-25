Pak court grants interim bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in terrorism case

An anti-terrorism court in on Thursday granted interim bail till September 1 to former prime minister in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the capital last week.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan of the anti-terrorism court here granted the bail to him till September 1 against a surety of Rs 100,000, the Dawn News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)