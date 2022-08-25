Pak court grants interim bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in terrorism case

-
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday granted interim bail till September 1 to former prime minister Imran Khan in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the capital last week.
Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan of the anti-terrorism court here granted the bail to him till September 1 against a surety of Rs 100,000, the Dawn News reported.
