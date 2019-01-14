JUST IN
Pak decides to shelve key CPEC power project citing enough capacity

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Pakistan government has decided to shelve a major coal-based power plant project under the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, citing sufficient generation capacity already lined up for the next few years.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had pushed for the construction of the 1,320 MW Rahim Yar Khan power project by China.
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 12:00 IST

