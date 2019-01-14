Pak decides to shelve key CPEC power project citing enough capacity

The government has decided to shelve a major coal-based power plant project under the USD 60 billion China- Economic Corridor, citing sufficient generation capacity already lined up for the next few years.

The CPEC, which connects in with China's province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The previous Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had pushed for the construction of the 1,320 MW Rahim Yar Khan power project by China.