Pak fails to strike agreement with IMF under $6 bn Extended Fund Facility

-
ALSO READ
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
Chinese FM Wang commends India's efforts to further BRICS cooperation
BRICS for partnership in strengthening agro-biodiversity for food security
India's public spending on healthcare lowest in BRICS nations: DEA Secy
-
Unable to reconcile and evolve consensus on the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have so far failed to strike a staff-level agreement under USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), reported local media.
Islamabad expects the finance secretary to prolong his stay in Washington DC for the next few days for making last-ditch efforts to reconcile and evolve consensus on the MEFP and completion of 6th and 7th reviews to pave way for the approval of USD 1 billion tranche under the EFF programme.
The IMF staff is still dissatisfied with Pakistan's macroeconomic framework under the MEFP and without agreement over it, despite the government raising electricity tariff by Rs 1.39 per unit on average for baseline tariff, raising POL prices by Rs 10.49 for petrol and Rs 12.44 for diesel.
Calling it a worrisome development, sources have said that the IMF staff was so far busy in number-crunching mainly on fiscal framework, external front and power sector.
On Friday, the country's government had increased the base power tariff by Pakistani Rs 1.39 per unit to fulfil IMF demand to stay in its programme. The increase will become effective from November and continue till the end of the financial year, June 2022, according to The News International.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU