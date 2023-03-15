Pak Rangers join police teams in fresh attempt to arrest ex-PM Imran Khan

-
A heavy contingent of Punjab Rangers joined the police personnel near Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday to launch a fresh attempt at arresting the ousted Pakistani premier for failing to appear in court on graft charges.
Lahore's Zaman Park area has turned into a battleground after Khan's defiant supporters engaged in pitched battles with police personnel on Tuesday to stop them from arresting their leader, resulting in injuries to dozens of policemen.
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 13:19 IST
