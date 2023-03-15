JUST IN
China's chip industry poses significant threat to global security: Report
Business Standard

Pak Rangers join police teams in fresh attempt to arrest ex-PM Imran Khan

Lahore's Zaman Park area has turned into a battleground after Khan's defiant supporters engaged in pitched battles with police personnel on Tuesday to stop them from arresting their leader

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan | Police

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

A heavy contingent of Punjab Rangers joined the police personnel near Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday to launch a fresh attempt at arresting the ousted Pakistani premier for failing to appear in court on graft charges.

Lahore's Zaman Park area has turned into a battleground after Khan's defiant supporters engaged in pitched battles with police personnel on Tuesday to stop them from arresting their leader, resulting in injuries to dozens of policemen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 13:19 IST

