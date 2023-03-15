Pak Rangers join police teams in fresh attempt to arrest ex-PM Imran Khan

A heavy contingent of Punjab Rangers joined the personnel near Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday to launch a fresh attempt at arresting the ousted Pakistani premier for failing to appear in court on graft charges.

Lahore's Zaman Park area has turned into a battleground after Khan's defiant supporters engaged in pitched battles with personnel on Tuesday to stop them from arresting their leader, resulting in injuries to dozens of policemen.

