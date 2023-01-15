JUST IN
Pak consulate brings up 'freedom' of Uyghur, Islamabad says account hacked
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv: PM Rishi Sunak
China reports almost 60,000 Covid deaths as govt fails to release data
Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols
Nearly all of Beijing's 22 mn population to get Covid by January-end: Study
US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration
OIC delegation to be in Afghanistan to discuss women's right to education
Will ensure Quad remains a force for good: Joint statement by US, Japan
No new Covid-19 variants found in China but mutation threat lingers
Germany to scrap Covid mask rule mandate in long-distance transport
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Amid mass job cuts, Amazon HR staff turn from hiring to seeking jobs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russian strikes will cause emergency power cuts across country: Ukraine

The Ukraine energy minister said the next few days 'will be difficult'

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Vladimir Putin | Ukraine

ANI  Europe 

Russia Ukraine conflict
A residential building damaged by a Russian missile after the attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine | Photo: Reuters

Ukraine Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Saturday said damage to power infrastructure from a wave of Russian missile strikes would lead to emergency power outages in most regions across the country.

"Today, the enemy attacked the country's power generation facilities and power grids again," Halushchenko said on Facebook, according to CNN. "There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions."

The Ukraine energy minister said the next few days "will be difficult". "Power engineers are already working to restore the electricity supply."

In the early morning hours on Saturday, Ukrainian officials reported missile attacks that hit Kyiv and Kharkiv. In a Telegram post, the leader of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that explosions were heard in the region and that a fire started at a critical infrastructure facility and caused damage to dozens of private homes.

The CEO of the Ukrainian state power company Ukrenergo said the country's power system suffered waves of missile strikes. "Unfortunately, energy facilities in 5 regions were hit," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi wrote on Facebook. Kudrytskyi said power engineers are already working on the restoration.

The latest missile attacks follow a relative lull that allowed Ukrainian power companies to reduce the power deficit caused by damage to transformers, according to CNN.

As many as 12 died due to a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the city of Dnipro, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

"Russian terror" can only be stopped on the battlefield, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly on Saturday.

"Can Russian terror be stopped? Yes," Zelensky was quoted as saying by CNN. "Is it possible to do it somehow differently than on the battlefield in Ukraine? Unfortunately, no. This can and must be done on our land, in our sky, in our sea," he emphasized.

The conflict in Ukraine started in February last year. Russian officials continue to say the "special military operation" was started to protect the eastern part of Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 07:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.