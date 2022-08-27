Pakistan acknowledges Qatar's request for security during FIFA world cup

-
Pakistan on Friday tacitly acknowledged about a request by the Qatari government to provide security during the FIFA world cup.
Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmed was asked at the weekly briefing about reports that Pakistan has been requested by the Qatari authorities to provide security for the event.
Well, I can say that as is evident from the PM's visit also, Pakistan and Qatar enjoy strong bilateral ties. We maintain close cooperation in various fields and this also includes security and defense, he said.
The spokesperson also said Pakistanis have made important contributions in building the World Cup infrastructure in Qatar.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Qatar from August 23-24.
Leaderships from both sides also agreed to encourage Qatar's investment in the fields of renewable energy, tourism and hospitality sectors. Prime Minister Sharif thanked the Emir of Qatar for Qatar Investment Authority's readiness to invest USD 3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan, Ahmed said.
Shehbaz also visited FIFA World Cup Stadium where he appreciated the sports facilities as well as the unique building design.
