Pakistan army chief General Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan to discuss security

Army chief met Prime Minister on Thursday to discuss the internal and external security situation.

"Professional matters pertaining to Army, internal and external security situation was discussed during the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Talking about Tuesday's terrorist attack at a religious seminary in Peshawar, Khan "resolved that the entire nation is united against the cowardly acts of the enemy."



The blast killed eight students and wounded more than 120

Their meeting also comes amid repeated attacks by three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif on Gen Bajwa.

Sharif, the 70-year-old leader of the Muslim League (Nawaz) who was ousted from power in 2017 by the apex court on graft charges, has repeatedly accused Gen Bajwa and ISI head Lt Gen Faiz Hameed of interfering in the elections of 2018 to ensure victory of

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)