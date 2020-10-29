Argentina's Covid-19 death toll tops 30,000 after 345 new fatalities

-
Argentina on Wednesday reported 345 more deaths from COVID-19, pushing the national tally to 30,071, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry also reported 13,924 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide count to 1,130,533 with 931,147 recoveries.
Buenos Aires Province, the largest in the South American country, has so far registered 539,473 infections, remaining the worst hit among all provinces.
According to the health authorities, currently, 5,037 patients are hospitalised in intensive care units, and the occupancy rate of intensive care beds stands at 64.4 per cent nationwide.
Argentina registered its first COVID-19 case on March 3.
The country has extended its isolation and social distancing measures until November 8.
