Mexico coronavirus update: Death toll rises by 495 to surpass 90,000

The death toll from the disease in has increased by 495 people within the past 24 hours and has thus surpassed 90,000, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

"More than 906,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Mexico, including 90,309 people, who have unfortunately died from the disease's complications," Alomia said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

The number of new cases has risen by 5,595 within the same period of time.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 44.3 million people have been infected with the worldwide, with over 1.17 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

