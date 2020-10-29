Mexico coronavirus update: Death toll rises by 495 to surpass 90,000

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
Mizoram coronavirus update: 5 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 2,162
9,543 new Covid-19 cases spike Karnataka coronavirus tally to 575,000
-
The death toll from the coronavirus disease in Mexico has increased by 495 people within the past 24 hours and has thus surpassed 90,000, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.
"More than 906,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Mexico, including 90,309 people, who have unfortunately died from the disease's complications," Alomia said at a press conference on late Wednesday.
The number of new coronavirus cases has risen by 5,595 within the same period of time.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.
To date, more than 44.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.17 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU