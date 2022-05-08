Pakistan dispatches aid of emergency relief items for Afghan flood victims

-
ALSO READ
Pak denies ISI chief meeting Afghan leaders in Turkey, calls it 'fake news'
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
UNSC condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan which killed dozens
Taliban executed or 'disappeared' more than 100 military personnel: Report
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
-
Pakistan has dispatched one C-130 aircraft to Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of Afghanistan's Balkh province, carrying emergency relief items for the people hit by flash floods, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said.
"Pakistan as a neighbouring country has been at the forefront of efforts for provision of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people," the Ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan hopes that the international community would also play its active part in providing timely relief and economic assistance to the affected people in Afghanistan, it added.
A second plane-load of food and shelter items would be sent in a few days as a gesture of goodwill for the flood victims in Afghanistan, according to the statement.
At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured, while three went missing in the recent floods triggered by heavy rains in Afghanistan.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU