UNSC condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan which killed dozens

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the string of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan on April 21, including the attack against the Seh Dokan Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif and a separate attack in Kunduz, claimed by Islamic State.
In a statement issued on Friday, the attacks have resulted in dozens killed and many more injured, and follow other recent attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including in religious minority communities across Afghanistan.
The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.
The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.
The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountble and bring them to justice.
They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.
"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the statement said.
They also reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law.
