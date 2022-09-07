JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Terror attacks surge in parts of Yemen despite truce brokered by UN
Business Standard

Pakistan floods continue to affect over 33 million people: UN official

The aftermath of Pakistan's devastating floods is continuing to impact over 33 million people, including Afghan refugees, a UN official said here.

Topics
Pakistan  | United Nations

IANS  |  Geneva 

Pakistan, Pakistan floods
A man balances himself as he, along with others, walks on a flooded road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan (Photo: Reuters)

The aftermath of Pakistan's devastating floods is continuing to impact over 33 million people, including Afghan refugees, a UN official said here.

Indrika Ratwatte, director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), told a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that Pakistan had been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades and the international community ought to ramp up its support without delay, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that the UNHCR had already completed four airlifts to Pakistan, with at least six more scheduled in the coming days.

Official figures released on Tuesday show that the death toll the devastating monsoon rains and floods that started in mid-June has risen to 1,325 with 12,703 injuries.

Tarik Jasarevic, spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), told journalists on Tuesday that over 1,460 health facilities in Pakistan had been affected by the floods, of which 432 were fully damaged and 1,028 partially damaged.

The stocks of emergency medicines, supplies and minor surgical items for dealing with trauma patients were limited, he said,

The WHO spokesperson added that there was an urgent need to scale up disease surveillance, restore the damaged health facilities, ensure sufficient medicine and health product supplies, and provide mental health and psychosocial support to the affected communities.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.