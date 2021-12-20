Pakistan minister escapes unhurt in gun attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

-
ALSO READ
Gunmen on motorcycle wound Chinese in Pakistan's port city of Karachi
TTFI recommends Sharath Kamal for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
China, Pakistan FMs hold talks, Shah Mehmood Qureshi raises Kashmir issue
13 killed, including 9 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident
Deeply worried for women, minorities as Taliban control Afghanistan: Malala
-
Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday escaped an attack unhurt on his car by a crowd in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Darra Adam Khel area.
In a tweet, the minister said he was returning from his native Kohat, where he had gone in connection with Sunday's local government elections when he was "attacked" and fired upon by a crowd, Dawn reported.
"[I] miraculously remained safe, though [my] driver was injured who was administered medical aid," Faraz wrote, thanking the people for their wishes.
Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also said Faraz's car had been fired upon in Darra Adam Khel. He said while Faraz had remained safe in the incident, his driver had been taken to hospital with critical injuries.
He said Faraz's vehicle had passed from the area when some groups that oppose the merger of tribal areas with KP were staging a protest. The protesters threw stones at the minister's car but he remained safe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU