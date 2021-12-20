Israeli PM Bennett says kids must be vaccinated as omicron spreads

-
ALSO READ
Israel's Naftali Bennett begins first visit to UAE as Iran tensions surge
Israel to retaliate any attacks from Gaza: PM Naftali Bennett
General Rawat was a true leader, true friend of Israel: PM Bennett
People of India deeply value friendship with Israel: PM Modi to PM Bennett
Israel PM Bennett urges hard line against Iran at nuclear negotiations
-
Israel's prime minister on Sunday called on parents to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus as the new omicron variant showed signs of spreading, while health authorities prepared to expand a travel ban to include the United States.
In a prime-time televised address, Naftali Bennett said the number of cases of the new variant remains relatively low in part thanks to earlier moves to ban most foreigners from entering the country. But he said it was just a matter of time before the numbers begin to rise.
The fifth wave has begun, he said.
Bennett said it was especially critical for parents to get their children vaccinated. Israel last month began offering vaccines to younger children between the ages of 5 and 12, but authorities say the vaccination rate in that age group remains disappointingly low.
The children's vaccine is safe, and it is the responsibility of the parents," Bennett said.
A parent who has been vaccinated three times also needs to protect his children. Don't leave your children exposed and vulnerable to the coming omicron, he added.
Predicting a spike in cases in the coming weeks, he said the government is working on new safety recommendations. In the meantime, he urged people to social distance, wear masks and to work from home whenever possible. Before taking office in June, Bennett harshly criticised his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, for imposing painful lockdowns that hit the economy hard.
Israel rolled out a world-leading vaccination campaign early this year, and more than 4.1 million of Israel's 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
The country's health ministry has reported at least 134 confirmed cases of the omicron variant since its emergence in late November. The Haaretz news site on Sunday said some 17 travelers with the coronavirus arrived on a single flight from Miami, most of them with the omicron variant.
Israel largely closed its international borders last month after the emergence of omicron. Foreign nationals are not allowed to enter, and all Israelis arriving from overseas are required to quarantine including those vaccinated.
Israel has also declared dozens of countries with high coronavirus rates to be red, banning Israelis from traveling there. Health authorities recommended that the US and Canada be added to that list, with the decision expected to go into effect on Wednesday.
Israel has recorded at least 8,232 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU