Pakistan passes orders to scrap China-Pak Economic Corridor Authority

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
T20 WC SF2 PAK vs AUS highlights: Wade's cameo takes Australia into final
T20 WC, PAK vs SCO Highlights: Pakistan wins by 72 runs, tops Group 2
Pakistan, China resolve to redouble efforts to tap potential of Gwadar port
T20 WC, Pak vs NZ Highlights: Rauf picks 4 as Pakistan wins by 5 wickets
-
Pakistan's new government has initiated a process to abolish the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, with the planning minister saying it was a "redundant organisation" that wasted resources and thwarted speedy implementation of the ambitious regional connectivity programme.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal passed orders to the concerned officials to begin the process of abolition of the authority following reports that Chinese power producers have shut down 1,980 megawatts of production capacity due to non-clearance of their Rs300 billion dues, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority established through an ordinance in 2019 was aimed at accelerating the pace of CPEC-related activities, finding new drivers of growth, unlocking the potential of interlinked production networks and global value chains through regional and global connectivity.
According to the newly appointed planning minister, his officials "will move a summary seeking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's approval to abolish the CPEC Authority".
Iqbal told the newspaper that the authority was a "redundant organisation with a huge waste of resources which has thwarted speedy implementation of the CPEC.
The decision to wind up the CPEC Authority was in line with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) old policy against the establishment of a parallel setup.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU