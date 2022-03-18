Pakistan PM Imran Khan facing revolt even before no-confidence vote

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
Questions in Pakistan as PM Imran Khan braces for no-confidence motion
Faced with no-trust vote, desperate PM Imran Khan rushes to powerful godman
Imran Khan sought meeting with Putin to soothe 'hurt ego': Pakistan media
-
The ongoing power game turned ugly for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan even before the no-confidence vote as around two dozen disgruntled MNAs of the ruling PTI have come out in the open, The Express Tribune reported.
Taking refuge at the Sindh House in the federal capital, several of these MNAs gave interviews to different media outlets, saying they have parted ways with the ruling party and would not contest the next elections on a PTI ticket.
In a startling revelation, PTI's Ramesh Kumar claimed that 33 members of the Assembly, including three federal ministers, had left the ruling party and the Prime Minister should immediately resign now, The Express Tribune reported.
Sharing his reason of taking refuge at Sindh House, Kumar said he had sought protection from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after his wife was threatened at Parliament Lodges.
MNA Noor Alam Khan had long been expressing his dissent and even asked to place the names of the lawmakers sitting in the first three rows of the treasury benches, including Khan, on the Exit Control List, The Express Tribune reported.
PTI's estranged member Raja Riaz disclosed that around 24 disgruntled MNAs of the ruling party were staying at the Sindh House, fearing government action against them like the one they witnessed when the Islamabad police had raided the Parliament Lodges a week ago.
Riaz further said the lawmakers were not missing as they were in Islamabad, saying they had differences with Khan and his government's policies.
"The PTI's troubles stem from its incompetent advisers and assistants," he added.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU