Zelenskyy, Macron discuss France's support for Ukraine over phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he held a telephone conversation with French President to discuss France's support for .

"Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere," Zelenskyy tweeted.

According to him, during the talks, a special emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue aimed at ending the conflict between and Russia.

"We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," Zelenskyy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)