Zelenskyy, Macron discuss France's support for Ukraine over phone

-
ALSO READ
Designate Russia as terrorist state: Ukraine President urges UK Parliament
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Germany prioritised economy
Ukraine prez urges to strengthen Russia sanctions, says not sufficient
Russia trying to creat new pseudo-republics: Ukraine President Zelenskyy
Ukraine president Zelensky urges citizens to keep up fight against Russia
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss France's support for Ukraine.
"Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere," Zelenskyy tweeted.
According to him, during the talks, a special emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue aimed at ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
"We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," Zelenskyy said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU