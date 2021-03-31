Pakistan PM Imran Khan replaces finance minister as part of govt shake-up

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of G-20 meet, Saudi Arabia removes PoK from Pakistan's map
Pakistan: PM Imran Khan angry over reports Arnab Goswami knew about strike
PM Imran Khan useless, unaware of developments in Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
PM Imran Khan has 'lost' Karachi after PDM's power show: PoK activist
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan removed his finance minister on Monday as part of a government shake-up aimed at bringing in policies to control “rising inflation”, the information minister said.
The removal — the second of a finance minister in the 2-1/2 years of Khan's tenure — comes amidst the restart of a $6 billion IMF bailout programme that had been suspended for one year over questions about fiscal and revenue reforms. Cash-strapped Pakistan is also preparing to float Eurobonds worth around $2 billion to raise capital from international markets about two months before presenting a budget.
“There has been rising inflation, and the prime minister thinks that we need to bring in a fresh team which could devise pro-poor policies,” information minister Shibli Faraz told local Dunya News TV.
Abdul Hafeez Shaikh
He said Hammad Azhar, the minister for industries and production, would replace Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.
The central bank on March 19 kept its policy rate at 7 per cent for a 10th consecutive month to support economic recovery while keeping inflation expectations well-anchored and maintaining financial stability. It also revised higher its growth rate for the current fiscal year.
The South Asian nation recorded 8.7 per cent CPI Y/Y in February.
Sheikh had lost a parliamentary election earlier this month that was mandatory for him to keep the office of the finance minister constitutionally. However he could have stayed in office until June 10, and it is not clear whether the decision to remove him was also a move to cover for the consequences of that election loss. Shaikh has tested positive for Covid-19, the third senior government official to do so in 24 hours.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU