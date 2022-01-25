Pakistan PM Imran Khan's advisor Shahzad Akbar resigns

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's advisor on accountability and interior, Shahzad Akbar Monday resigned from his post as pressure mounts more on the ruling coalition government on a wider range of issues.
Akbar hoped that the ongoing process of accountability will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as per the manifesto of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to News International.
"I will remain associated with the party and keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity," he added.
Earlier, a former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Akbar was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability in August 2018.
Later, in December 2019, he was also given an additional portfolio of advisers to the prime minister on interior affairs.
In July 2020, the barrister was promoted and made adviser to the prime minister on accountability and Interior with the status of a federal minister, as reported by News International.
