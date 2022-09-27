Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif summons NSC meet to discuss audio leaks from PMO

Prime Minister has called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday to deliberate on the audio leaks from the Prime Minister's Office that has trigged a controversy with the Opposition demanding his resignation.

A slew of audio recordings featuring confidential conversations of the prime minister with high-government officials surfaced on social media last week, raising questions about the security of the highest office of the country.

More audio clips were leaked on Monday where top PML-N leaders were purportedly heard making strategies about the by-elections that were recently postponed due to the devastating floods.

A joint investigation team (JIT) with a representative from Army-run intelligence agencies was ordered to probe the issue. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is also investigating the leaks.

Officials said an initial report by the top intelligence agencies has been prepared which will be placed before the NSC -- the highest civil-military body on security affairs.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, the NSC meeting will take place at the PM House on Wednesday, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The top military and civilian leadership, including defence minister, interior minister, information minister, finance minister and other important cabinet members will participate in the meeting, it said.

On Monday, ousted prime minister Imran Khan demanded the resignation of his successor Sharif over the issue.

