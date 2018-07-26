Pakistan police replaces private security at Imran Khan's house: Reports

Pakistani police personnel have replaced private security guards at Imran Khan's residence here, as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's prime ministerial candidate was leading his party to a victory in the elections.

The 65-year-old former cricketer was on Wednesday provided with the VIP security and police had decided to install barriers on road leading to his house.

The police officers on Thursday replaced Khan's private security guards outside his residence in Bani Gala, Dawn reported.



Khan has not officially been declared prime minister yet.

Even before the announcement of the official results, congratulations poured in for Khan for leading his party to victory.

According to results and trends available so far, Khan's party has won 76 seats and is leading in 44 seats, while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was way behind with 65 seats.