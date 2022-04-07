Pakistan's passport ranked 4th worst in the world again by Passport Index

Pakistan's has been again ranked the fourth worst in the world by the Henley Index, which grades travel documents from different countries on the basis of mobility enjoyed by their holders, Express Tribune reported.

According to the index, is placed on the 109th position on the list, with visa-free access to only 31 destinations across the world. Only three other countries' passports rank lower than Pakistan's in the world which include Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, there was little change in the top 10 most powerful passports compared to the last ranking. Japan and Singapore continue to share the number one spot in the ranking, with holders from both countries able to access 192 destinations around the world visa-free, the report said.

The ranking also reveals that Ukraine has a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 143, a 'record high' for the country, and now ranks in 34th place, climbing up one spot since January. Russia trails behind in 49th place, with a score of 117, falling from 46th place, which it held earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the UK passport has climbed the ranks from 6th place to 5th with a visa-free score of 187, while the US passport is one step behind in 6th place with a score of 186.

Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the ranking with its nationals only able to access 26 destinations visa-free.

