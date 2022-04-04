Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu: Report

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 more Indian fishermen for alleged poaching
Sri Lanka Navy arrests 43 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching
Former US ambassador pleads guilty to defrauding Sri Lankan government
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 22 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching
-
As many as 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in its waters, a Fisheries official here said on Sunday.
One boat was also impounded.
They fishers were engaged in fishing near Katchatheevu late on Saturday when they were apprehended by the Lankan navy, the official said.
Ramanathapuram MP K Nawas Kani took up the matter with the External Affairs Ministry.
This is the third instance of the Lankan navy picking up Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation, since March 29. A total of seven fishermen had been apprehended on Tuesday and Thursday. Two boats used by the fishermen were also then seized.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU