Pakistan's top court stays release of Daniel Pearl murder accused

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday barred the Sindh government from releasing British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides — the main accused in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl (pictured) in 2002.
In April, a two-judge Sindh High Court bench commuted the death sentence of 46-year-old Sheikh, who was convicted in the abduction and murder of Pearl in 2002, to seven years.
