Pakistan's top court stays release of Daniel Pearl murder accused

Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks arrives in Pakistan, says report
Business Standard

Press Trust of India 

Daniel Pearl
US journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday barred the Sindh government from releasing British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides — the main accused in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl (pictured) in 2002.

In April, a two-judge Sindh High Court bench commuted the death sentence of 46-year-old Sheikh, who was convicted in the abduction and murder of Pearl in 2002, to seven years.

First Published: Mon, September 28 2020. 22:56 IST

