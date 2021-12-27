Pakistan set to unveil its first-ever National Security Policy today

-
ALSO READ
Republican senators seek to designate Taliban as terrorist organisation
India at UNSC meet calls for inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan
Pakistan to provide training to Afghanistan's aviation staff: Report
Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace
Co-education reason of closure of Afghan universities': Taliban minister
-
Pakistan is set to announce its first-ever National Security Policy on Monday, which would cover all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the neighbourhood.
This announcement will be made at a meeting of top civilian and military leadership of the country, Dawn newspaper reported.
On Sunday, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that Imran Khan had summoned a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to review the country's first-ever national security policy on December 27.
"Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Council tomorrow, in which the first national security policy in the history of the country will be presented for approval," the Pak minister had said in a tweet.
The NSC is Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security matters and is attended by key federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and intelligence officials.
This will be Pakistan's first-ever National Security Policy in a documented form, The Express Tribune reported.
The Pakistani publication said that the draft puts economic and military security at the core of policy and outlines the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan in the coming years.
Aside from the military and economic issues, the document throws light on Pakistan's water security as well as population growth, terrorism and foreign policy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU