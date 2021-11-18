India at UNSC meet calls for inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan

Urging the international community and countries in the region to come together, rising above partisan interests for assistance in Afghanistan, India at the UN Security Council meeting has called for inclusive dispensation in which represents all sections of Afghan society. "India is willing to coordinate with other stakeholders to work towards enabling the expeditious provision of much-needed assistance to the people of Afghanistan," India's Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti said on Wednesday (local time) during the UNSC meeting on

Stressing that has already seen much bloodshed and violence in recent years, he said that over half of Afghanistan's population is facing a crisis on emergency levels of acute food insecurity, and urgent humanitarian assistance is required to meet the basic food needs of the people.

The Ambassador also emphasised that over the last two decades, India has contributed significantly to the development of Afghanistan.

"Even as we speak, India continues to grant educational scholarships to thousands of Afghan men and women to continue their education in India," Tirumurti said.

"One of our immediate priorities is to evacuate stranded people as well as ensure their free movement," he added.

Further, the Ambassador also emphasised that the "Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan adopted at the Third Regional Security Dialogue of the National Security Advisors on Afghanistan reflects the regional consensus on Afghanistan and has been welcomed by the international community and key stakeholders including from Afghanistan".

"When the council decides on the future of the Assitance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) mandate in March 2022, its focus needs to be centred on the welfare, well-being and expectations of the Afghan people," he added.

Security Council convened the meeting on the Afghanistan situation on Wednesday (local time). Representatives from various countries took part in the meeting.

