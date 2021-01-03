Pelosi, McConnell's homes vandalised as $2,000 stimulus remains stalled

-
US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's homes were tagged with graffiti over the New Year's holiday.
Early on Friday, Pelosi's San Francisco home was targeted with a spray-painted message that read, "$2K," "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything" on the garage door of her house, as reported by The Hill citing a local NBC affiliate WLEX reported.
On Saturday, McConnell's Louisville house was targeted with graffiti to its front door, with a message that read, "Where's my money" with additional paint sprayed on his window.
House Democrats late last year passed a bill that would increase stimulus checks from USD 600 to USD 2,000.
A spokesperson from McConnell's office released a statement condemning the vandalism against the majority leader's Kentucky home.
"I've spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest," McConnell said in the prepared statement.
"I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not... This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society," the senator added.
"My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren't too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum," he said further.
The authorities in both cities continue to investigate the instances of graffiti to determine possible suspects, as reported by The Hill.
Democratic-led House of Representatives approved a bill to increase stimulus payments from $600, originally envisaged by the lawmakers, to $2,000 per taxpayer and passed it to the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not schedule a vote for the legislation but said that the chamber would consider bigger payments, a repeal of Section 230 and election integrity measures.
