Pentagon says Ukraine did not receive fixed-wing aircraft from US, allies

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters he mistakenly said in a previous briefing that the allies provided Ukraine with whole aircraft, the Defense Department said.
"Kirby said Ukraine has not been given any fixed-wing aircraft by the US or other allies and partners," the Defense Department said in a report on Wednesday (local time).
Kirby clarified that Ukraine was given spare parts that enabled them to fix aircraft that previously were not operable.
On Tuesday, Kirby said during a press briefing that Ukraine received additional aircraft along with aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air amid Russia's special military operation in the country.
Kirby also noted that the United States has not provided Ukraine with any aircraft.
Yesterday, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said that Ukraine has received additional aircraft and spare parts to increase its fleet size amid the conflict with Russia.
"They have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their aircraft fleet size," Kirby said during a press briefing, adding that "platform is an airplane in this case. They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air."
Kirby also said that the United States has not delivered any whole aircraft to Ukraine.
