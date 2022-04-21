Russia successfully test-fires Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile

announced that it successfully test-launched a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday at a time when Moscow-West tensions have sharply escalated over Ukraine.

The missile was fired from a silo at 15:12 Moscow Time at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in northwest Russia's Arkhangelsk region, the country's Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The training warheads reached a given area at the Kura test ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula and the tasks were completed in full, it said in a statement.

After the test, Russian President said the new missile complex has "the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is able to overcome all modern means of anti-missile defense".

Sarmat will strengthen the combat potential of the Russian Armed Forces, protect from external threats, and "make those who, in the heat of frenzied and aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country think", he said in an online meeting with top defense officials.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)