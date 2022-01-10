US Defense Secretary Austin Covid negative, to resume office from Monday

-
ALSO READ
Gen Rawat, Austin discuss expanding cooperation with regional partners
Decades of efforts by US Defence dept fail to stamp out bias, extremism
United States launched several airstrikes in support of Afghan forces
Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision
Pentagon expands scope of word 'extremism', to include terrorism
-
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested negative for COVID-19, and will be resuming office on Monday (local time).
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has tested negative for COVID-19 after having contracted the virus earlier this month, said Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby, reported Sputnik.
"Pleased to note that @SecDef tested negative today for COVID and will be returning to the office tomorrow. He's grateful for the vaccines, which rendered less severe the effects of the virus," Kirby said on Twitter.
Austin announced on Twitter on January 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was showing mild symptoms, reported Sputnik.
The Pentagon chief said that he was going to attend key meetings virtually and was going to quarantine himself at home for five days. He specified that the last time he had met with US President Joe Biden was on December 21st.
Austin had been vaccinated and got his booster shot in October.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU