People who took part in US Capitol insurrection losing their jobs

As images of Wednesday's insurrection at the circulated online, those who took part in it were being identified and some even lost their jobs because of it.

CNN reported that Navistar, a direct marketing company in Maryland, announced that an employee had been terminated after he was photographed wearing his company ID badge inside the breached Capitol building.

"While we support all employees' right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing," the company said in a statement provided to CNN.

Paul Davis, an attorney, is no longer employed at his company, Goosehead Insurance after social media posts appeared to show him talking about his participation in Wednesday's events. In one video, Davis says, "We're all trying to get into the Capitol to stop this."

Davis said he was "peacefully demonstrating" the whole time, and was not trying to actively break into the Capitol. "I said 'trying to get into the Capitol,' meaning to voice a protest. Not in any violent way," he wrote.

Rick Saccone, a former Pennsylvania state representative, shared images on his Facebook page of himself outside the Capitol. Saint Vincent College, where Saccone served as an adjunct professor, immediately began an investigation said Michael Hustava, the institution's Senior Director of Marketing and Communications.

"As a result of that investigation, Dr Saccone has submitted and we have accepted his letter of resignation, effective immediately. He will no longer be associated with Saint Vincent College in any capacity," Hustava said in a statement provided to CNN.

Wednesday began with a Trump rally near the White House with the president telling tens of thousands of supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest election results while repeating unsubstantiated claims that his defeat resulted from massive election fraud.

Trump responded later in the day with a tepid statement urging supporters to leave the Capitol as lawmakers sheltered in locked offices and federal police battled protesters. At least four people died during the melee.

In all, at least five people have died including a Capitol police officer in connection with Wednesday's unrest, CNN reported on Thursday.

In a late-night session of Congress after police secured the Capitol, lawmakers voted to certify Biden's victory. Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20.

