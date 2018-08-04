Phones and crosswalks a deadly mix, high risk of getting car-hit: Study

Pedestrians who are using their phones cross the street at a slower pace than others, a new study has found, a behaviour that may increase their risk of being hit by a car.

Regardless of whether they’re talking on the phone or texting, using phones take smaller steps and walk in a more erratic fashion when crossing the street than those who aren’t on their phones, the study found.





ALSO READ: How electric cars and smartphones are sparking a 21st century gold rush

Researchers used a system of automated video analysis to examine the movements of 357 pedestrians crossing a busy four-way intersection near a university in Kamloops, Columbia, over the course of two days of good weather in April, 2016. Nearly 38 percent of the pedestrians were using their cellphones while crossing the street, with most of them texting or reading.



The paper was published in