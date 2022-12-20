Plan for asylum seekers' deportation to Rwanda lawful, says British court

A British court has ruled that the government's plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to is lawful, but they also criticised it for failing to properly assess the circumstances of the eight individuals it tried to move under the scheme earlier this year.

"The court has concluded that it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to and for their asylum claims to be determined in rather than in the UK," Xinhua news agency quoted Lord Justice Clive Lewis as saying in Monday's ruling.

"On the evidence before this court, the Government has made arrangements with the government of Rwanda, which are intended to ensure that the asylum claims of people relocated to Rwanda are properly determined in Rwanda," he said.

The reached a deal with Rwanda in April, under which illegal immigrants and asylum seekers are to be sent to the east African country to have their claims processed there.

If successful, they would be granted permanent residency in Rwanda rather than allowed to return to the .

The hopes that the deal, for which it paid Rwanda 120 million pounds ($146 million) upfront, will help deter from making the perilous journey across the English Channel in small boats.

More than 44,000 migrants, a record high number, have arrived in the UK across the Channel this year.

The first flight scheduled to take the to Rwanda in June was cancelled after a last-minute intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.

The court ruled that one of the would face "a real risk of irreversible harm" if sent to Rwanda.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman tweeted: "We have always maintained that this policy is lawful and today the court has upheld this."

A spokeswoman of the Rwandan government welcomed the High Court's decision, saying: "This is a positive step in our quest to contribute innovative, long-term solutions to the global crisis."

Reacting to the ruling, Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary of the main opposition Labour Party, described the UK government's Rwanda asylum policy as "unworkable, unethical, extortionately expensive".

