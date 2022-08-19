JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Ukraine-Russia war: Doctors stay in war-hit towns, say 'People need us'
Business Standard

Soccer clubs get share of $1mn fund for Ukraine refugees work, says ECA

Their work is to assist displaced children and families during the ongoing Ukrainian humanitarian crisis, the ECA said

Topics
Soccer | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine

AP  |  Nyon 

A woman holds her baby as refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus</headline> <by>GIORGOS MOUTAFIS
refugees

Soccer clubs helping refugees from the war in Ukraine have been given 680,000 euros ($686,000) toward their humanitarian projects, the European Club Association said.

Athletic Bilbao, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Legia Warsaw and Maccabi Haifa are among 15 clubs awarded grants of between 25,000 euros and 50,000 euros.

Their work is to assist displaced children and families during the ongoing Ukrainian humanitarian crisis, the ECA said.

The ECA, which has about 250 member clubs, set aside 1 million euros ($1 million) in March in a fund for Ukrainian relief working alongside the UEFA Foundation for Children charity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 13:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.