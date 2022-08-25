Mexican Prez backs US as it ends controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy

-
ALSO READ
Mexico's Prez Obrador urges US to legalise status of Mexican immigrants
Mexico declines to join Russia sanctions, seeks to stay on peaceful terms
9 coal miners trapped after a cave collapse in northern Mexico
Colombia tells Mexican president to pull out of its president race
Joe Biden, Mexican president Obrador confer on migration, diplomacy
-
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he backed the US decision to end its controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, which forced asylum seekers of all nationalities to wait in Mexico while their cases were being processed in America.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador referred to a US Supreme Court ruling in June that validated President Joe Biden's move to end the initiative, which was put in place by his predecessor Donald Trump, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Now that the court has decided that those who request asylum in the US can wait in the US... We see it as a good thing," Lopez Obrador told reporters.
"It is an internal decision of the US government. We never accepted turning ourselves into a so-called third country, a migrant camp for waiting until things are resolved in the US," he added.
Mexico and the US have been facing an unprecedented immigration crisis in recent years, as poverty and violence exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic drive tens of thousands of mostly Central American migrants north in search of work.
The number of migrants detained by the US on the border with Mexico between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021 reached 1,734,686, a record high.
Meanwhile, Mexico has deported more than 114,000 illegal immigrants in 2021, and detained 115,379 between January 1 and April 13 of this year alone, according to government figures.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU