PM Sharif vows on 75th I-Day to transform Pakistan into economic power

Prime Minister on Sunday vowed to transform into an economic power and urged all political parties to come together to realise this vision as the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day amidst the worst economic crisis.

Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Jinnah Convention centre here, Sharif said "a national dialogue is the need of the hour, whereby consensus may be built on a charter of by all stakeholders...we have to commit to becoming an economic power."



"If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but we have to strive day and night, he said, urging all politicians from across the party lines to come together to agree on an economic charter to ensure continuity of policies despite change in the government.

Sharif said the government would provide all possible opportunities to the youth as the country's future belonged to the young generation.

In his message to the nation, President Arif Alvi said, We need to remain united to overcome financial, economic and security challenges faced by the country. Let us pledge that we will remain steadfast to render any sacrifice for the dignity and self-respect of our people and greatness and glory of our beloved homeland."



Meanwhile, Pakistanis celebrated the day with traditional zeal and fervour. Commemorative ceremonies were held in different cities.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals. National flag was hoisted at all important public and private buildings. Public and private buildings as well as streets and markets were profusely illuminated on the occasion.

A change of guards' ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi where cadets of Naval Academy assumed the guards duties.

The officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs came together to pay a heartfelt musical tribute to the homeland on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence, according to Foreign Office.

The Officers re-recorded the national song 'milli naghma' penned by Kaleem Usmani and sung by Mehdi Hassan.

The 'milli naghma' was chosen for its powerful message that reminds all Pakistanis to treasure and protect the homeland...We are reminded of our duty to our homeland, to its skies and to its waters, with discipline and dedication - to rise to our responsibility as guardians of this country. It has a powerful message for the youth of to cherish their identity and remember that it is their hard work and determination that will take this country forward, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

In a related development, the State Bank of Pakistan unveiled a Rs 75 commemorative banknote on the occasion of the country's diamond jubilee. The note will be available for public issuance from September 30.

"The note has portraits of Quaid-i-Azam, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Iqbal and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah to recognise and acknowledge their contribution in the Pakistan Movement. The Markhor on the note's reverse highlights our focus on environmental sustainability," the SBP said.

